Bold flavour for a vibrant, growing community

As Durham Region continues to expand and attract businesses, families, and professionals, a number of consumer brands have also moved in, eager to serve a growing population.

One of the tastiest new arrivals has been the all-new Church’s Texas Chicken restaurant, located at 1549 Dundas St. E. in Whitby. If the name of the restaurant sounds both new and familiar at the same time, that’s by design. Church’s Texas Chicken is the relaunched brand image for the international extension of the popular U.D. brand, Church’s Chicken.

In 2019, the international division including parts of North America, Asia and the Middle East region adopted an entirely new look and feel aimed at showcasing the brand’s legendary take on fried chicken done right – with the bold spirit and flavour of Taxas, Iconic classic menu offerings still feature front and centre in the brand experience, like made-in-house bone-in chicken and tender strips marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of spices before being coked in small batches to crispy golden perfection. Other favourites, like homestyle sides of creamy coleslaw, jalapeno cheese bombers, and fluffy honey-butter biscuits, also reflect rich Texas-style traditions when it comes to quality food prepared with care.

The enticing new side to Church’s Texas Chicken in Whitby is the first of several new restaurant locations throughout Ontario Brampton, East York and Toronto all have newly opened Church’s Texas Chicken restaurants in their neighbourhoods, and another in Edmonton has opened recently as well.

All the new restaurants feature “Alamo” stone exterior facades, a bright and welcoming colour palette of goldand red, sleek dining room designs, bold Texas-heritage murals and interior artwork, digital menu boards, electronic device charging stations, and convenient extras like catering and delivery.

“Whitby is the first of several Church’s Texas Chicken restaurants we are planning for Ontario in the months and years ahead,” said Shazaib Shah, one of the managing partners for the local franchise group. “We invite everyone to join us in putting bold, authentic, Texas flavour on the map here in Canada.”

For more information, such as store hours, or to order online, visit churchschicken.ca/ontario/locations/1549-dundas-st-e-whitby/, or call 905-430-7864.

