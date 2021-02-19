Bloor and Wilson intersection closing for construction

The Bloor Street East and Wilson Road South intersection will be closing in March for construction.

As part of work being completed by the region’s contractor, Eagleson Construction Ltd., the intersection will be fully closed to through traffic from Monday, March 1 at 7 a.m. until Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

During the closure of the intersection, traffic will be detoured north and south via Ritson Road South and Harmony Road/Farewell Street, and east and west via Olive Avenue and Wentworth Street East.

Through traffic and emergency services will be required to use the signed detour routes.

According to the region, the closure is required to “support public safety and maintain a safe work environment for the construction workers.”

The work is part of a project for a new feedermain and replacement watermain and sanitary sewer systems on Bloor Street East.

According to the contractor, the work is expected to be completed by December 2021, however, unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

Businesses will remain open for the duration of construction, and access to residential driveways is being maintained whenever possible.

Notification will be given to residents if vehicles need to be moved out of the driveway.

A parking permit is required to park on the street for those who are unable to park in their driveway.

To obtain a permit, visit www.oshawa.ca/parkingpermit or call 905-436-3311 with contract number D2020-36.

The parking permit is free of charge and exempts a vehicle from the three-hour on-street parking bylaw only. All other parking restrictions still apply.

