An Oshawa resident is $1 million richer after she matched all seven ENCORE numbers on an Ontario 49 draw.

Beatrice Burdey says she is a regular lottery player who always plays ENCORE.

“When I brought my ticket to the retailer, I think he was more excited than I was,” says laughs. “It didn’t feel real.”

The mother and grandmother says she plans to invest, share with family, and plan a family vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Wilson Road in Oshawa.

