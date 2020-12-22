BIA chair focused on smooth transition

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

The chair of the Downtown Oshawa Business Improvement Area (BIA) says he’s “disappointed” by city council’s decision to disband the organization.

Council voted to disband the BIA at a special meeting earlier this month following a secret ballot vote by BIA members. Out of the 223 eligible members, 47 cast their ballots on whether or not to dissolve the BIA, in which 28 members voted in favour.

BIA Board Chair Ivano Labricciosa says it’s unfortunate there was such a low voter turnout, however, he says the board respect’s council’s decision.

“It’s difficult to accept,” he says. “However, we have to respect council’s decision and have faith that there is a plan of action.”

He says he hopes the city will be able to continue the same level of service that the BIA was able to provide.

The general functions of a BIA are to oversee the improvement, beautification and maintenance of city-owned land, buildings and structures in the downtown core.

The BIA fulfills its mandate in many ways such as holding events like Kars on King, Summer Fest and Bikes on Bond, beautification efforts, economic development and marketing.

Labricciosa says he’s “proud” of what the BIA has accomplished over the years, noting several initiatives were brought to the downtown core because of the advocacy of the BIA, such as regular garbage pickup, the expansion of the BIA boundary area, and a new sidewalk snow clearing pilot project which is set to begin next year.

Moreover, he says the BIA has done a great job over the last year specifically with having to deal with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re ecstatic that most businesses are still open and around,” he says.

BIA members were made aware of council’s decision through a statement released by the board.

“The current board of directors has enjoyed the privilege of serving the downtown property owners, tenants and merchants,” reads the statement. “The hope is that the City of Oshawa will continue to provide the level of service that the BIA has provided over the last 46 years and help Downtown Oshawa flourish into the vibrant place we know it can be.”

Labricciosa says it’ll be interesting to see what council decides to do moving forward.

“There has been no indication as to whether or not City Council would cease to hold all events, maintain the beautification efforts, marketing, and shut down the website and social media presence,” the statement continues. “Council has also not indicated how they would fund any of the BIA initiatives if they were to continue them.”

However, Labricciosa says he is focused on a smooth transition.

“It’ll be interesting… there will be change,” he says. “Everything the BIA did do will come as a price to the city.”

While council voted to disband the BIA at its special meeting on Dec. 10, council later defeated a motion at its Dec. 14 meeting to repeal bylaw 94-74, which formally dissolves the organization.

City staff is expected to report back to city council in January with options on how to move forward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

