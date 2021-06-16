Better patient experience coming to central east Ontario

Lakeridge Health has partnered with six hospital organizations, representing 14 hospitals in Ontario’s Central East Region, to deliver a new, digital clinical information system (CIS).

Once implemented, patients in the Central East Region who receive hospital care will have a single, unified personal health record across the partner hospitals.

Lakeridge Health President and CEO Cynthia Davis says the new CIS is one of the biggest quality projects Lakeridge Health has undertaken, and an integral part of its “One System. Best Health” vision.

“Epic will greatly improve the way we deliver care at Lakeview Health and across the Central East Region and is an incredible opportunity to contribute to improved health outcomes for our patients,” she says.

As hospitals across the province have faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakeridge Health says partner hospitals have gained an even greater understanding of the importance of having a shared CIS in place to support the best possible care for the 1.5 million patients across the region.

The seven partner hospital organizations participating in the initiative are Campbellford Memorial Hospital, Haliburton Highlands Health Services, Lakeridge Health, Northumberland Hills Hospital, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Ross Memorial Hospital, and Scarborough Health Network.

It is the largest collaboration of individual organizations joining together on Epic in Ontario, which will transform the way health care is delivered in the future.

“By being better connected with a comprehensive, real-time view of the patient record, care teams across different parts of a hospital, and across multiple hospitals can better collaborate to make the best possible decisions about each individual’s treatment and care,” says Dr. Ilan Lenga, Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer.

“Epics standardized tools and processes will reduce duplication, streamline processes, and improve results,” adds Lenga. “For physicians and other clinicians, the entire care process will be more seamless, from patient referrals to placing orders to medication management.”

Epic will go live for all seven partner organizations in December 2021.

