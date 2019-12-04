Besteman, Patrick Eduard

Passed away suddenly at his home in Ashburn. Dearly loved son of Sylvia Dozy and her partner Edwin Vysma and the late Jacob Besteman. Loving brother of Albert and his wife Irina and Alexander and his partner Darlene Sweeney.

Loving Uncle of Zachary. Remembered by his Aunts and Uncles and extended family in Canada and Holland.

Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Friday November 22nd from 11:00 am until time of service in the Barnes Chapel Friday at Noon.

In memory of Patrick memorial donations to Lakeridge Health (Dialysis) would be appreciated.

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

