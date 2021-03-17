Best-selling author Jennifer Robson speaking at Oshawa Public Libraries

International best-selling author Jennifer Robson will be joining Oshawa Public Libraries (OPL) for its Writer-in-Residence series.

Robson will join OPL live on Zoom on Wednesday, March 24 at 2 p.m. for the history spotlight event, where she will discuss her newest release, Our Darkest Night. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Robson, a self-proclaimed lifelong history nerd with an academic background, was an editor by profession who now feels lucky to call herself a fulltime writer. Her novels are set during and after the two world wars.

Register online at www.oshlib.ca/signup and select email reminders to receive the program link to the Zoom event.

For more information about OPL’s online programs and services, including borrowing ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music, or attend virtual programs, visit www.oshawalibrary.on.ca.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

