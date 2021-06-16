Beaches safe for swimming

Lakeview Beach East and West are safe for swimming, according to the Durham Region Health Department.

The region tests the waters at designated public beaches throughout the region as part of the Beach Monitoring Program.

Test results for the week of June 7 indicate that no beaches have been posted as unsafe for swimming due to elevated bacteria levels.

Beaches are posted as unsafe for swimming when elevated levels of E. coli exceed the provincial standard of 200 E. coli per 100 mL of water.

There are 12 beaches throughout Durham in addition to Lakeview Beach East and West, including Bowmanville Beach East and West and Newcastle Beach Central in Clarington, Whitby Beach, Paradise Beach (previously reported as Pickering Beach) in Ajax, Frenchman’s Bay East and West in Pickering, Beaverton Beach South and West, and Thorah Centennial Park in Brock, Kinsmen Beach in Scugog, and Elgin Pond in Uxbridge.

The region also notes that residents should not swim in beach water for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall as bacteria levels can increase due to run-off.

The health department will be conducting bacteriological water tests throughout the summer.

The Public Health Ontario Laboratory in Peterborough provides analyses of all water samples submitted for testing.

