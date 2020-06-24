Battling blazes

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

Oshawa Fire Services had to battle two fires simultaneously over the weekend.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Todd Wood, On Saturday, June 20, around 10:05 p.m., Oshawa Fire received a call for a structure fire on Celina Street in Oshawa.

“Oshawa Fire arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames,” says Wood, noting the call was upgraded and a total of five trucks, as well as the command vehicle, were on scene.

Wood says because of the conditions, firefighters had to fight the fire from the exterior as the flames were too intense to enter the building, noting firefighters battled the blaze for the better part of the night.

Three occupants of the home escaped unharmed. The total cost of damage is estimated at $300,000.

Wood says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Six minutes after the first fire call came in, Oshawa Fire received a second call at 10:11 p.m. for a structure fire on Ormond Drive in Oshawa.

Wood says fire crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second storey of the home.

Three fire trucks were on scene and firefighters were able to enter the building and battle the blaze from the inside within about 20 minutes.

The Fire Marshall attended the scene and determined the cause of the second fire was from a laptop left charging on a bed. Wood says this isn’t the first time an incident like this has occurred.

“It does happen if left on a soft surface and the situation is right,” says Wood. “Electronic devices should be charged on a hard surface,” he adds.

Four occupants who were inside the home managed to escape, however, one male occupant suffered smoke inhalation and minor injuries. He was taken to Lakeridge Health where he stayed overnight for observation.

The estimated cost of damage to the home is $250,000.

