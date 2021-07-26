Basic income is social justice

Dear Editor,

Basic income is more than just an election promise. Beyond what it can do to increase employment and allow people to access education, it is a tool for producing social justice. Poverty disproportionately impacts groups that have suffered as a result of systemic discrimination, and it has left many of them without homes. We need to act to provide all the people in our society with the funding they need to improve their lives.

The unhoused people in our community deserve hope and the opportunity to forge new futures for themselves. People on AISH need extra money to provide them with a decent standard of living. The Indigenous communities that exist outside the range of local commerce could use the capital to start or support local businesses.

So many people in our society are suffering, and we could end their pain. It is our duty to make that a reality.

Tyler Beaulac

