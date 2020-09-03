Baseball Oshawa family getting help from the public

A GoFundMe has been set up to help a Baseball Oshawa family recover from a fire.

The Cooper family, whose son Caleb plays for the 10U Legionaires, was not home at the time of the fire on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Just after 11 a.m., Oshawa Fire Services responded to the house fire. The blaze was contained to the kitchen area of the home, and Oshawa Fire Services were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The family pets, a dog and a cat, died despite the efforts of the firefighters.

The blaze also destroyed many of their personal belongings. While insurance will cover many of the items, Baseball Oshawa hopes to help alleviate the stress and help cover the cost of items that may not be covered or are delayed in getting to the Coopers.

At this time, the family does not know how long they will be out of their home.

The $5,000 goal has already been passed, as the GoFundMe page has received $6,780 so far.

For those who would like to help the Coopers in their time of need, contact Erin Bailey at sandyanderinbailey@gmail.com.

To donate money, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-thecooperfamily?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+shareflow-1.

