‘Backs season comes to a close

The Ontario Tech University men’s hockey team’s quest for the Queen’s Cup came to an end Sunday afternoon after getting shutout 5-0 by the Ottawa Gee-Gees.

The Ridgebacks came into the series as the sixth seed and after dropping game one on home ice, took the victory in game two. Ultimately the Gee-Gees won the best-of-three series 2-1.

It was a nervous start for both teams, with each having an early power play opportunity, but neither cashing in.

The Gee-Gees were able to grab the lead with seven minutes left in the opening frame, as the Ridgebacks struggled to maintain consistent offensive pressure.

A pair of tough bounces early in the second period put the Ridgebacks in an even deeper hole.

The Ridgebacks were ultimately unable to solve Ottawa goalie Domenic Graham.

Although it was not the ending the Ridgebacks were looking for, it was the eighth straight year the team qualified for the Queen’s Cup playoffs.

