Baby boy first baby born in 2021 at Lakeridge Health

The first baby of the new year didn’t wait long to make his appearance into the world.

Lakeridge Health announced baby Bentley was the first baby born in Durham Region in 2021. He was born at 2:08 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Bentley was born at Oshawa Hospital to proud parents Bryanna Kleinsteuber and Caleb Penton.

Weighing in at seven pounds, 14 ounces, Bentley is their second child. His two-year-old big brother was also born at the Oshawa Hospital.

Kleinsteuber, who lives in Oshawa, says she chose Lakeridge Health during both of her pregnancies because of the high-quality and compassionate care she received.

