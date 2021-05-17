Assistant dean charged with sexual assault

Durham police have charged a recently retired assistant dean from a private Christian school in Oshawa with sexually assaulting a minor.

According to police, the suspect was acting as a guardian to an underage female from 2018 to 2020. During that time, the victim was also enrolled at the private Christian school where the suspect worked as an assistant dean.

The victim was sexually assaulted by the male while at his residence in Oshawa.

Police began their investigation after the victim contacted police to report an incident that occurred.

A 65-year-old has been charged with sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

Police say he was also a Deacon and Elder at a church in the Peterborough area, and operated a youth homeless shelter/foster care center, called Project Hey, out of his residence at Douro First Line.

Investigators would like to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with new information can contact DRPS D/Cst. Dalziel at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334.

