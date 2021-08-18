Arson suspect wanted

Durham police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who fled from an arson in Oshawa.

Officers responded to a tattoo store on Wilson Road South on Wednesday, Aug. 18 around 2:40 a.m., after a fire was observed by a passerby. Police arrived to find a smashed front door and fire inside the premise.

Responding officers used a fire extinguisher to douse the fire. Oshawa Fire Services attended the scene to assist.

The suspect is described as a male, 5’11” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white emblem and was wearing a white mask. The suspect was observed outside the store prior to the glass being smashed. He fled on foot.

Investigators are treating this as an arson.

Anyone with information about this incidence can contact Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5200.

