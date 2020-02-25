Arrest made after two men stabbed

Investigators are looking for witnesses in a stabbing incident that sent two males to hospital with serious injuries.

On Saturday, Feb. 22 at approximately 4:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of King Street East and Wilson Road North in Oshawa for a reported stabbing. Officers located three men at the scene, two of whom were suffering from stab wounds.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene and the two other males were rushed to hospital.

A 20-year-old Oshawa male was treated at a local hospital for multiple serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other male victim, also 20-years-old, was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition.

Further investigation revealed the three men were involved in a disagreement which escalated into a physical confrontation. Two knives were recovered at the scene.

The accused, a resident of Wilson Road South in Oshawa, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possessing a dangerous weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Wright of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1738.

