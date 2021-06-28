Armed robbery at Oshawa restaurant

Durham police are looking for a suspect following the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Oshawa.

Officers were called to the Subway restaurant at Rossland Road West and Stevenson Road North for a report of a robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant and proceeded to make a purchase. When the employee opened the cash register the suspect brandished a knife and demanded cash.

The employee closed the cash and the suspect made further threats with the knife. Police say the employee was either unable or unwilling to open the register and the suspect proceeded to assault the employee.

The suspect then fled on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5’8”, 160 lbs, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with new information, to contact the DRPS robbery unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

