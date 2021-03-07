Anti-black racism town hall coming up

Residents are invited to join Durham Region’s upcoming virtual Anti-Black Racism town hall.

The town hall will take place on March 18 with the theme “Make the Connection: Intention, Impact and Transformation”

Durham Regional Chair John Henry and Durham Region CAO Elaine Baxter-Trahair will join the conversation with panelist Allison Hector-Alexander, Durham Region’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The town hall will include moderated panel discussions on key themes with guest facilitator Channon Oyeniran, vice-president of the Ontario Black History Society, and panelists.

Panelists include Keishia Facey, RFWC Consulting; Eleanor McIntosh, Durham Black Educators’ Network; Nicole Perryman, Ifarada Institute, Kujenga Wllness Project; and Dr. Joseph Smith, Operation Black Vote Canada, Generation Chosen.

According to the region, the town hall is a chance for open dialogue and action planning, allowing the region to strive for an anti-racist and inclusive environment.

“Residents are invited to ask questions, listen in, and join the discussion on how the region can confront systemic anti-black racism and journey towards organizational change, equity, and inclusion,” states the region.

The town hall will take place on Thursday, March 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Pre-registration for the event will be available soon. For more information, visit www.durham.ca/maketheconnection.

