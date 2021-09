Community members are invited to the Annual Corn Roast Day at the North Oshawa Farmers’ Market.

The corn roast will take place in the south parking lot of the Delpark Homes Community Centre on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fresh corn on the cob will be roasting on site. All donations going to support the 2021 Charity of Choice – Durham Home Base Autism.

The Farmers’ market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

