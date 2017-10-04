Anderson confirmed as Liberal candidate

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Durham MPP Granville Anderson will once again seek election in his riding, after receiving a formal nomination as the Liberal candidate in the 2018 provincial election.

Anderson, who was first elected in 2014 defeating Conservative candidate Mike Patrick by 1,236 votes, will be now be representing the residents of North Oshawa, thanks to a realignment of riding boundaries.

Even with this new responsibility, Anderson says he is not changing his approach to his duties.

The Durham riding previously encompassed part of Oshawa until 2007.

With the Township of Uxbridge now shifted to the new Pickering-Uxbridge riding, Anderson says he will be able to spend more time in the communities he represents.

“I have a more concentrated riding now, I can do more,” he says.

Anderson says he has been active in north Oshawa leading up to the nomination, advocating on behalf of Durham College and UOIT to secure funding for expansion projects.

Looking ahead, Anderson is focused on improving transportation in the north end.

Additionally, he wants to see a Catholic high school brought into the area, as currently students are bused to Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School in the city’s southwest end.

“I’m trying to work with the community and ministry [of Education] to get a proper school system [for students in the north end].”

As for the other communities he represents, Anderson says he will continue to represent them as he has during his first tenure in office.

“I want to see the transformation of Scugog and Clarington from bedroom communities to ones where people can work and be closer to their families.”

Anderson says he is looking forward to working with NDP Oshawa MPP Jennifer French and Oshawa-Whitby Conservative MPP Lorne Coe.

“I’m always looking to make the community better irregardless of what party is involved.”

