An opportunity for new history
Dear Editor,
Re: DDSB/Ritson Road School
Temporary housing and out of the cold shelter is a need in our city.
It seems to me the framework of this building would be an opportunity to renovate and install bathrooms, sleeping quarters, and a dining hall, complete with recreation and education facilities..to meet this temporary housing need. Why not sell the property to the city of Oshawa /for $1 and re-construct a safe place for unhoused persons to refresh, and regain their stability.
Dorothy Kitch-Churchill