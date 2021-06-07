Latest News

An opportunity for new history

Posted on June 6, 2021 by oshawaexpress in LETTERS

Dear Editor,

Re: DDSB/Ritson Road School

Temporary housing and out of the cold shelter is a need in our city.
It seems to me the framework of this building would be an opportunity to renovate and install bathrooms, sleeping quarters, and a dining hall, complete with recreation and education facilities..to meet this temporary housing need. Why not sell the property to the city of Oshawa /for $1 and re-construct a safe place for unhoused persons to refresh, and regain their stability.

Dorothy Kitch-Churchill

