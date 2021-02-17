Altercation sends one to hospital

A 21-year-old Oshawa man walked into a local hospital after being seriously injured by a sharp object during an altercation.

Durham police were called to the hospital on Monday, Feb. 15 around 4:10 p.m. after the victim walked into the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police attended an apartment on Simcoe Street South where the altercation took place and arrested a 45-year-old man.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact D/Cst. Kollaard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2738.

