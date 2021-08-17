New affordable housing coming to Oshawa

Habitat for Humanity GTA has begun construction on a new townhouse project in Oshawa that will bring 50 affordable housing units to the community.

Construction started this summer on the 50-home Habitat community, located at 485 Normandy Street, near Dean Avenue.

Families are currently being matched for phase one of the three-bedroom stacked townhouse units, which are expected to be completed in 2022.

The townhouses are being built on former city-owned land that was sold to Habitat for Humanity Durham, which has since merged with Habitat for Humanity GTA.

“We are excited to see the launch of a new Habitat community in Oshawa,” says Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter.

“Collaborations with caring community partners like Habitat for Humanity GTA are helping us find new and innovative ways to help families,” he adds.

Regional and City Councillor Tito-Dante Marimpietri, chair of the development services, says the COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for housing in communities across Canada.

“As a result, the city has put a parcel of surplus land to a higher use to give more families the opportunity to find a safe home to live,” he says.

Ene Underwood, CEO of Habitat for Humanity GTA, says communities thrive when everyone has the foundation of a decent and affordable home.

“Habitat for Humanity GTA’s 50-home build at 485 Normandy Street is our biggest undertaking yet – it’s taken political leadership and foresight by the Oshawa City Council and multiple actions seen and unseen by municipal planning staff, consultants, volunteers and donors,” she says.

“When they move into their homes, some of Durham Region’s hardest working families will free up badly needed rental units, creating a positive ripple effect on overall affordable housing supply,” she adds.

