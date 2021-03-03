Adopt-a-Garden Bed Program to resume

The city is going ahead with the Garden Bed Program again this year as a way to help produce food for those in need during the pandemic.

The Durham Master Gardeners and the Oshawa Garden Club are looking to partner with the city again this year to convert the flower gardens in front of city hall into vegetable gardens as part of the Adopt-a-Garden Bed Program to plant, maintain and harvest crops for Feed the Need in Durham.

Last year, more than 750 pounds of fresh food was donated to the organization, including cabbage, kale, peas, green and yellow beans, hot peppers, spinach, squash, carrots, tomatoes and zucchini.

According to a city report, in 2019, Durham Region Health Department reported one in seven residents experiences food insecurity.

Furthermore, the report states the impacts of COVID-19 has had a “dramatic impact on the economy and food systems leading to greater potential of food insecurity.”

The Adopt-a-Garden Bed program will run through the 2021 growing season.

