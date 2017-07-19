A successful first half of 2017 for GM Canada

GM Canada is proclaiming the first half of 2017 as one of the company’s best in years.

According to a media release, GM Canada posted a 15 per cent jump in retail sales in the 2017 calendar year to date (CYTD).

June was a particularly successful month, with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivering 27,151 vehicles, an increase of 4.2 per cent over 2016 and the company’s best sales in June since 2011.

Through the end of June, the Buick and GMC brands have experienced their best retail CYTD ever.

Other individual brand highlights include Chevrolet posting its best year so far since 2008 and Buick having its best retail year since 2003.

“The first half of this year has been filled with bests and that momentum continued through June,” says John Roth, vice-president, sales, service and marketing for GM Canada in the media release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

