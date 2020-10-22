A parallel between story and life

As Oct. 24, 2020, World Polio Day, approaches, I want to thank all of the Rotary Club members around the world, and in particular, to the 25,700 women and men of the 737 Rotary Clubs here in Canada, that kept their promise to all of the children of the world when we decided, in 1985, to make Polio eradication, our number one priority.

When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1985, polio paralyzed 1,000 children every day. We’ve made great progress against the disease since then. Polio cases have dropped by 99.9 per cent, from 350,000 cases in 1988 in 125 countries to 102 cases of wild poliovirus, so far, in 2020, in just two countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan. And we remain committed to the end.

Since 1985, Rotary has contributed $1.9 billion US, and its members have logged countless volunteer hours to help immunize more than three billion children.19 million people are walking on earth who would have been paralyzed. An estimated 650,000 cases are prevented each year. In 2019, more than 430 million children in 40-plus countries were vaccinated using 1.2 billion doses of oral polio vaccine.

If polio isn’t stopped now, the disease could stage a comeback, affecting an estimated 200,000 children every year.

To sustain this progress, and protect all children from polio, Rotary has committed to raising $50 million US per year in support of global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match Rotary’s commitment 2:1.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service. From promoting literacy and peace to providing clean water and improving health care, Rotary members are always working to better the world.

Please visit endpolio.org to learn more about Rotary and the fight to eradicate polio.

Signed,

David Andrews

Public Image Chair

Rotary International District 7070

