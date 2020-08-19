A pandemic of scooter thefts

Dear Editor,

l have heard nothing about my 2015 gas powered moped when l reported it missing to the police at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6. l found out later a man, late 40s or 50s, medium height and a bit stocky, pushing it south up the sidewalk on Wilson Road. Maybe drivers that early in the morning who see someone pushing a scooter during that time are assuming these scooters have run out of charge or out of gas, when in reality they have just stolen them and are heading to their $100 a scooter evening. They have been taking them from the shopping centres during broad daylight and at 3 a.m. until 4:30 a.m. And not a word. It’s a scooter pandemic theft ring and nothing in the media. It really is serious. Lots of people have lost this year quite a lot of their scooters at $1,500 to $2,500 or more, permanently gone. Our loss, their gain. l hope mine goes to a good home and misses the chop shop.

Steve Sekul

