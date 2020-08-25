A crisis years in the making in long-term care

Dear editor,

What has happened in many long-term care homes across the country is a crisis that has been years in the making.

Subsequent provincial and federal governments allowed this crisis to grow in varying proportions in different provinces and entrench so deeply that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused nothing short of a national tragedy for many vulnerable seniors, their families and their caregivers. It’s a national tragedy that requires – and deserves – national attention.

Long-term care homes should be run as part of our publicly-funded health care system. They shouldn’t operate on a for-profit basis by corporations that are more concerned with making money for their shareholders than they are with caring for those who live in the home.

Sincerely,

Despina Melohe

