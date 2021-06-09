A bear has been spotted in Courtice

Durham police are reminding Clarington residents to take precautions after black bear sightings were reported in Courtice.

Officers responded after residents in the Courtice area reported seeing a black bear, possibly two, over the weekend. The bear and/or cub was seen in the Prestonvale Road and Meadowglade Road area on Sunday, June 6.

The bear reportedly moved northeast and was last seen in the Trulls Road and Nash Road area on the evening of June 7, 2021.

Police say bears don’t typically approach humans and are usually in search of a food source found from bird feeders or garbage.

Police say residents should remove all exterior sources of food around their home and backyards, including garbage, compost, and bird feeders, and to clean barbecue grills after use.

More information on bears and safety tips can be found on the Ministry of Natural Resources website.

To avoid conflict with bears, prepare to be aware. If a bear is spotted, call the Ministry of Natural Resources bear reporting line at 1-866-514-2328, or call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

