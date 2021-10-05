Latest News

Autofest raises money for Grandview

Posted on October 5, 2021 by oshawaexpress in NEWS

Motor City Car Club presented a cheque recently for $5,825 to Grandview Children’s Centre from funds raised through this year’s Autofest event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event changed from a two-day event at Lakeview Park in Oshawa to a one-day event.

Approximately 200 cars participated in the event, which took participants on a road tour through the community with special stops along the way.

“It’s all for the kids,” they say, noting they’re already planning for next year’s event.

