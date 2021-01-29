Seepersaud, Mahaish (Richard)

1959-2021

Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On Sunday, January 24th, 2021, Mahaish (Richard) Seepersaud peacefully passed joining his heavenly family when he gained his wings!

Richard was born in Georgetown, Guyana on July 27th, 1959. He immigrated to Canada as a young man and married the late Margaret Anne Vanden Heuvel. They had two sons Nathan & Justin.

Richard lived his life to the fullest he was always known to have a smile on his face, and a happy spirit, made friends with anyone who came into his life, instantly!

Richard was preceded in death by his father Deonarine, and his mother Silochani, also his wife Margaret Anne. He is survived by his two sons Nathan (Jodean), Justin and his grandchildren Cali, Selena, Ryan & Nathan, his siblings Dave, Roxanne, Gail, Deborah, Mike, Ann & Terry and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be kindly appreciated to the Partners in Mission Food Bank.

