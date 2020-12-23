Forget the lockdowns

Dear Editor,

That old cliché rings true again. “By doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is a form of insanity.”

Our elected politicians are again depending upon lockdowns to save us from further harm, but in reality, are causing us much more harm by this non-productive method.

Now that we have vaccines pouring onto the scene, thanks to Donald Trump and his “Warp Speed” initiative, why not protect the really vulnerable in our society by giving them the vaccine first, and then ending these terrible lockdowns that are destroying lives?

Our seniors would be protected and the rest of us could resume our lives and go back to work and rebuild our society, safely.

Lockdowns do not work as we have witnessed in the past, both here, and in other countries. You are punishing the innocent, and accomplishing nothing!

Vaccines do work, and all we have to do is give them to the ones who need it the most, and end this charade.

Let us allow common sense to prevail for a change.

We then can get rid of those politicians who have helped destroy us, by declaring these wasteful lockdowns, later during the upcoming elections.

Russ Horner

