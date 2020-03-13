Oshawa post-secondary institutions suspend classes due to COVID-19

By Dave Flaherty /The Oshawa Express

The affect of the coronavirus pandemic is being felt at Oshawa’s post-secondary institutions.

Durham College has cancelled all classes on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16 at its Oshawa and Whitby campuses and Pickering learning site.

However, the campuses will remain open.

Online classes are not impacted and will continue as scheduled.

“The decision to cancel classes will allow the college leadership team, faculty and employees to prepare strategies to support continuity of learning for the remainder of the semester,” a media release from the college states.

Updates regarding campus statuses can be found at durhamcollege.ca/coronavirus

Ontario Tech University has also cancelled classes for today and March 16 while online classes and placements continue as scheduled.

“The well-being and safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our top priority. The university’s senior leadership team, along with its risk management, emergency management response and healthcare teams, continue to closely monitor the situation,” an Ontario Tech news release states.

University officials are assessing the potential for online instruction for the remainder of the current term, and exam contingency plans are also under review.

Trent University Durham GTA has temporarily suspended classes until Tuesday, March 17 to make plans to deliver classes online or through alternative means of delivery beginning Wednesday, March 18.

“Trent is a caring community and I want to assure you that this is upper most in our minds as we face the uncertainties of COVID-19,” says Dr. Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor of Trent University. “We are undertaking a number of measures to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff and ensure the completion of students’ academic year.”

Currently, the university plans to hold examinations as scheduled. Any updates concerning the approach to delivery and scheduling of exams will be communicated when that information is fully available.

