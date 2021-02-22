10 thought starters

By Bill Fox/Columnist

I’m thankful for loyal readers that sometimes forward articles that they think I will like. Below is a recent one written by an unknown author. I have added my own thoughts to some of these.

Prayer is not a “spare wheel” that you pull out when in trouble, but it is a “steering wheel” that directs the right path throughout the journey. I have always thought that there are three main types of prayers. The one most of us are used to, is when we ask God for something. It could be good health, or something material and, while it might be for us, the better prayer is when you ask for the benefit of others. A second type is simply thanksgiving or gratitude for all the blessings we have received. It is important to be mindful of how blessed we are compared to much of the population of our planet. As I see it, the third prayer is simply “meditation” which can take many forms, but basically is emptying your mind of worries and concerns and letting God speak to you, perhaps through a walk in nature, or just silence. So, why is a car’s windshield so large and the rear view mirror so small? Because our PAST is not as important as our FUTURE. So… look ahead and move on! I think we all have regrets from things in our past. Hopefully we have learned from our mistakes, and can see ahead clearly now. Friendship is like a book. It takes a few minutes to burn; but it takes years to write. I am thankful to have some really good friendships that have lasted well over 25 years. While we change and sometimes have different views on world events, etc. I believe we will always be friends. All things in life are temporary. If going well, enjoy it, they will not last forever. If going wrong, don’t worry; they can’t last long either. Worry can be a terrible thing and can take up so much of our time…but does it ever help? Old friends are GOLD! New friends are “DIAMOND.” If you get a diamond, don’t forget the gold! Because to hold a diamond, you always need a base of gold. Often when we lose hope and think this is the end, God smiles from above and says, “Relax, it’s just a bend, not the end!” Our survival with COVID-19 has lots of hills and valleys but I’m confident that one day we will look back at this chapter in our lives and will have learned some valuable lessons as a result. When God solves your problems, you have faith in his abilities; when God doesn’t solve your problems, He has faith in your abilities. The old saying, “God only helps those that help themselves,” can be true in many cases. A blind person asked St. Anthony: “Can there be anything worse than losing eye sight?” He replied: “Yes, losing your vision!” With this pandemic, perhaps we have seen for the first time in a long time, the beauty of nature as many of us now daily go for walks in parks, etc. I know I appreciate my wife now, more than ever. As well many acquaintances and friends are so appreciative of their pets for company. ‘Rescue animals’ have brought such great pleasure and companionship to many people. And “hugs”, who does not miss hugs? When you pray for others, God listens to you and blesses them, and sometimes, when you are safe and happy, remember that someone has prayed for you. I have, for a long time, believed that even our departed loved ones are looking out for us and guiding us in our daily lives. Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles; it takes away today’s peace! Prayers like “The Peace Prayer of St. Francis” and “Footprints” can consul us each day and give us peace again.

To sum it all up, you and I have to try to live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, and to leave the rest to God as you perceive Him!

I’m at peace at bdeefox@rogers.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

